Craig Lingard sees signs of Sheffield Eagles progress

SHEFFIELD EAGLES coach Craig Lingard feels things are finally starting to click as he looks to use a fixture break of two weekends to further tune his team.

The South Yorkshire side are next in action at home to Oldham on Sunday week, March 30, and will go into that game on the back of two wins – 50-18 at home to Doncaster in round one of the 1895 Cup and 19-12 at Featherstone in the league.

Both the defensive effort at Featherstone and a three-try tally which the coach felt could have been higher pleased Lingard, who took the reins in December.

“I thought the second half in particular was good,” he said.

“While we conceded too many penalties, and that’s one of the things we need to fix up, the scramble defence and willingness to work for each other was outstanding.

“We did it all the way through the second half, and I was also pleased with our game management.

“In terms of attack, I think the combinations are starting to come, and the longer the spine players are together, the stronger they will become.”