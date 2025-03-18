‘Sleepless nights’ for London Broncos bosses as uncertainty continues

LONDON BRONCOS coach Mike Eccles might have seemed relaxed as he approached the season with a threadbare squad which he says still needs to be strengthened.

But the 39-year-old Wiganer, whose side have made many take note with their spirited early performances – including a 14-12 home Championship win over Featherstone – says he and chief executive Jason Loubser have felt the pressure while running the club since long-time backer David Hughes withdrew after last year’s loss of Super League status under club grading.

“There have been sleepless nights for Jason and me, and there will probably be a few more,” said Eccles, who remains optimistic over new ownership and investment, with the search being aided by Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington, who will join the club as its executive chairman at the end of the season.

“But we both believe in this club and the potential there is here, and we have tried to focus on running things as well as we can.”

Eccles is currently taking advantage of a fixture break of two weekends in the wake of the 26-16 1895 Cup first-round win over Dewsbury in a tie which took place at the New River Stadium in north London.

The Broncos return to their usual Cherry Red Records Stadium home at Wimbledon in the south-west of the capital when they take on Hunslet on Saturday week, March 29 (5pm).

The Broncos will visit Oldham this Sunday.