Cronulla Sharks outside back Matt Ikuvalu set for Super League move

CRONULLA SHARKS outside back Matt Ikuvalu is being strongly linked with a move to Super League.

The 29-year-old winger/centre has found opportunities limited in the NRL with both the Sharks and the Sydney Roosters and he is now set to link up with the Catalans Dragons, League Express understands.

Ikuvalu didn’t debut in the NRL until 2018 at the age of 24 but he earned a reputation for himself as a dependable, strong ball-carrier with the ability to finish tries well.

Of course, Catalans have been on the look-out for new signings ever since the 2023 Super League season began with the likes of Dean Whare and Dylan Napa leaving the club.

The Dragons currently have two quota spots spare with Ikuvalu set to take one of them in a bid to create more competition for places out wide.

The move has come about due to Catalans head coach Steve McNamara’s good relationship with Cronulla boss Craig Fitzgibbon from when the two were at the Roosters together.

In 38 games for the Roosters, 29-year-old Ikuvalu scored 25 tries whilst also registering four tries in five games for the Sharks.

Standing at 6 ft and weighing 100kg, Ikuvalu would certainly make his mark felt in Super League.