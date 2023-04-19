How social media reacted to Castleford Tigers appointing Andy Last as head coach

LAST night, Castleford Tigers announced the appointment of Andy Last as their permanent head coach following an interim period.

Last has taken charge of the Tigers’ last six games, winning two in the process, but he has done enough to earn the trust of the Castleford board and receive a two-and-a-half year deal.

It’s fair to say that there was a lot of noise surrounding the appointment with Last being hailed by a number of people.

One Twitter user stated: “Great appointment, very good well respected coach, give him a chance.”

Another Twitter user said: “Congratulations Andy you deserve a chance of being a head coach! Onwards and upwards. Just don’t come to Wigan and beat us.”

Those sentiments were echoed by another Twitter user: “I think it’s a fantastic appointment well done (loyal Cas fan).”

There were, however, a number of people that recognised the struggle that Last faces to turn around the West Yorkshire club’s fortunes: “Time to get behind him and let him build his own squad.”

Another said: “Genuinely think people are being harsh on Andy Last. He’s currently coaching a team put together by Lee Radford. Think the least the Cas fans can do is give him time, don’t judge him on this season but next season and the one after that.”

Another tweeted: “It took them several weeks to pick a new head coach & in the end have gone with the guy who was already in charge lol. I’m glad Andy Last has finally got a Head Coach role tho. Maybe now he’s definitely in charge he can do things his own way & stamp his own mark on Castleford.”

Another said: “Look, it is what it is… performances haven’t been great with him at the helm, but also the players do have to take some responsibility also. There’s going to be a huge over haul end of season. Let’s judge him properly next season.”