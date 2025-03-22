Cronulla Sharks smash South Sydney Rabbitohs’ unbeaten start with dominant performance

CRONULLA SHARKS 27 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 12

CALLUM WALKER, Sharks Stadium, Saturday

CRONULLA ended Souths’ unbeaten start to the 2025 campaign with an accomplished and dominant performance in the Sydney heat.

The Sharks stamped their authority from the first whistle, Nicho Hynes scything his way through on three minutes before Briton Nikora stormed through a huge gap.

Ronaldo Mulitalo enjoyed a superb 80 minutes and his escape from his own in-goal area enabled Will Kennedy to send Kayal Iro sprinting away from 70 metres for a scintillating score.

And the hosts still had room for one more delicious effort before the break, Kennedy this time finishing off a Mulitalo break after great work by Hynes. With the latter converting two of Cronulla’s four tries, the Sharks led 20-0 at half-time.

The hosts’ dominance continued following the resumption with yet another Mulitalo run paving the way for Braydon Trindall to get a deserved four-pointer as Hynes made it 26-0 with the boot.

Credit to the Rabbitohs, they did rally shortly before the end, Cody Walker setting up Jack Wighton with a neat grubber before Jamie Humphreys continued his great start to 2025 with a quick tap.

But, there was still enough time for Trindall to rub salt into the wounds with a one-pointer and cap off a wonderful Cronulla display.

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Sam Stonestreet, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Kayal Iro, 5 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Oregon Kaufusi, 11 Briton Nikora, 12 Teig Wilton, 13 Cameron McInnes. Subs (all used): 14 Daniel Atkinson, 15 Siosifa Talakai, 16 Braden Hamlin-Uele, 17 Tuku Hau Tapuha

Tries: Hynes (4), Nikora (9), Iro (21), Kennedy (30), Trindall (46); Goals: Hynes 3/5; Field-goals: Trindall (79)

RABBITOHS: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Isaiah Tass, 3 Jack Wighton, 4 Campbell Graham, 18 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Sean Keppie, 9 Peter Mamouzelos, 10 Davvy Moale, 11 Keaon Koloamatangi, 12 Jai Arrow, 13 Tallis Duncan. Subs (all used): 14 Jayden Sullivan, 15 Siliva Havili, 16 Liam Le Blanc, 17 Tevita Tatola

Tries: Wighton (70), Humphreys (75); Goals: Humphreys 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 20-0; 26-0, 26-6, 26-12, 27-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sharks: Ronaldo Mulitalo; Rabbitohs: Jamie Humphreys

Penalty count: 6-5; Half-time: 20-0; Referee: Gerard Sutton