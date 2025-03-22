Kristian Woolf’s search for an NRL win continues as Wests Tigers battle to victory over Dolphins

DOLPHINS 18 WESTS TIGERS 30

CALLUM WALKER, Kayo Stadium, Saturday

KRISTIAN WOOLF’S search for an NRL win continues as Wests scored 24 unanswered points to romp home to victory over the Dolphins.

There were few signs of the Tigers’ ascendancy in the first half-hour as tries from Jack Bostock, Herbie Farnworth and Kodi Nikorima – with Sunia Turuva replying for the visitors – established an 18-6 lead for the Dolphins.

But, Tallyn Da Silva’s crucial four-pointer just before half-time seemed to energise the Tigers and, following a half-time boost from head coach Benji Marshall, the visitors looked like a side possessed following the resumption.

It did, however, take until the hour mark for Turuva to notch his second with another fine finish, but when Alex Seyfarth crashed over despite the attention of two tacklers five minutes later, it looked like it would be Wests’ night.

And to put the icing on the cake, Apisai Koroisau ran home from 15 metres after spotting a disrupted ruck with Adam Doueihi continuing his perfect record with the boot.

In 2024, Wests couldn’t buy a win. Now they have two out of their first three games in 2025.

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 21 Jack Bostock, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Daniel Saifiti, 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 10 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Max Plath, 22 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 13 Tom Gilbert. Subs (all used): 11 Oryn Keeley, 14 Kurt Donoghoe, 16 Mark Nicholls, 17 Ray Stone

Tries: Bostock (5), Farnworth (18), Nikorima (23); Goals: Isaako 3/4

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Adam Doueihi, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Jeral Skelton, 6 Lachlan Galvin, 7 Jarome Luai, 8 Terrell May, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Fonua Pole, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Alex Seyfarth, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 15 Royce Hunt, 16 Jack Bird, 17 Sione Fainu

Tries: Turuva (9, 64), Da Silva (36), Seyfarth (69), Koroisau (76); Goals: Doueihi 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 16-6, 18-6, 18-12; 18-18, 18-24, 18-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dolphins: Herbie Farnworth; Tigers: Terrell May

Penalty count: 9-7; Half-time: 18-12; Referee: Peter Gough