‘Crowd-pleaser’ Franklin Pele hailed for Bradford Bulls impact

BRADFORD BULLS coach Brian Noble wants towering prop Franklin Pele to carry on entertaining the Bartercard Odsal faithful.

The Kiwi has become a fans’ favourite since moving from Hull during last season, when he scored nine tries in 15 outings for the Yorkshire club and contributed to their charge to the play-off semi-finals under Eamon O’Carroll.

Noble started his second spell as coach in October, and watched ex-Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs player Pele return from a game out due to concussion protocols to help his side win 48-24 at Featherstone in their last league outing.

“He’s a crowd pleaser. People will come to watch him, and we’re in the entertainment business as well as the professional sporting one,” he said.

“The players also appreciate what he does for us, although he’d be the first to say what a big team effort it was against Featherstone.”

Bradford have a Championship bye round this weekend, providing time to prepare for the eagerly-awaited derby at current leaders Halifax on Good Friday, April 18.