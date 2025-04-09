Wakefield Trinity youngster eyes Super League debut after Goole Vikings hat-trick

GOOLE VIKINGS winger Neil Tchamambe has his sights on making an impact in Super League after registering his first career hat-trick playing on loan.

The 20-year-old signed a two-year deal with Wakefield last month, having previously been in the systems at Leeds and Hull KR.

He ran in a treble of tries against Swinton after being handed the opportunity by coach Scott Taylor.

Tchamambe told the club’s official website: “It meant the world to me to get it, my first as a professional. It was also great to get back scoring again, with my first three for Goole. It was a brilliant moment for me.

“I want to play in Super League, so to be learning from (coach) Scott Taylor and Jamie Shaul is amazing, and definitely a part of the reason I came here.

“It also got me away from playing Reserves, I feel like I am developing better playing against men. I’m grateful to the Vikings for that as well.”