Crowd trouble mars Super League clash as video clashes shared on social media

CROWD trouble has marred one Super League clash over the weekend as videos have surfaced on social media of unsavoury scenes at The Jungle as Castleford Tigers went down 42-10 to the Salford Red Devils.

As the Tigers were slowly becoming embroiled in a disheartening result against one of Super League’s high flyers, fans appeared to be running away from an incident that occurred in the away end of the ground.

The scenes were shared on Twitter.

That result left Castleford stranded in 11th, four points behind the Huddersfield Giants.