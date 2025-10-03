Curtis Sironen using doubters as motivation in St Helens play-off quest

ST HELENS star Curtis Sironen believes that his team’s late win against Leeds Rhinos could be the forerunner to more shock results in the play-offs.

Shane Wright’s try after the hooter saw Saints snatch a place in the semi-finals, with a trip to Hull KR ahead of them this Saturday.

“What a win, it was unreal! I’ve had some good wins in golden point, but I’d don’t think I’ve been involved in a finish like that one,” he said.

“I thought we were down and out. They were probably on top for the whole game, but we backed ourselves at the end and it’s a special win.

“Once Tristan (Sailor) pulled off that pass and Matty Whitley gets the ball, you could see all the Leeds players were stuck in the corner and I was just thinking ‘pass it’ – and that’s just the luck you need sometimes.

“Robbo (Harry Robertson) beat five people somehow. Tristan’s pass hit someone in the chest and sometimes you’ve just got to stay in the game long enough to get a bit of luck and fortunately it was after the siren.

“We’re all on a high and hopefully this is the spark that can give us the confidence to go into next week.

“We’ve still got things to improve but what a finish, what a way for the fans to celebrate and we get another week with the departing players, which is really special.

“The second half felt like we always coming away from our own line but, despite the two points, they didn’t break us and that’s something we pride ourselves on. Throughout the year we’ve tried to keep teams to two or less tries and that’s what we managed to do, and then you’d back some of the guys in our team to get us a win if we can do that.

“There were some special moments, try savers, guys jumping on loose balls, things like that, but as a team we just dug in.

“It’ll suit us being underdogs next week, but there was a bit of that tonight, people writing us off.

“It’ll be the same, but why not beat the top sides when it matters!”