Georgia Wilson’s dual role in Wigan Warriors’ big day

GEORGIA WILSON isn’t just training to play in Sunday’s Super League Grand Final – she’s working hard to ensure it’s a huge occasion off the field too.

That’s because the Wigan Warriors back also has the role of women’s and girls’ development manager.

Part of Wilson’s job is organising matchday events, as well as engaging with supporters and the community.

So Wigan’s biggest ever home game – as League Leaders’ Shield winners, they host the final against rivals St Helens at The Brick Community Stadium – means a busy week is in store.

“I’ll plan home matchdays with the club and the community foundation,” explained Wilson, one of three survivors from the Wigan side which won their only previous Grand Final in 2018, when they beat Leeds Rhinos 18-16.

“I get lots of community girls involved, things like mascots and guards of honour. I arrange pre-match entertainment, like one game this season we had aerial hoops and yoga and trapeze.

“It’s about it being a family fun day, not just coming to watch a game of rugby. We want it to be an experience for the kids.

“We do a lot of work in the community clubs, engaging with the kids. We want to be their role models and influence them and their rugby.

“It’s great for them to see a pathway. The girls that have come through the pathway are huge Wigan Warriors fans so it’s a huge honour and privilege for those girls.

“Us seeing the young girls in the crowd with banners and shirts with our names on, that’s a big boost for us too. We want to influence them and be their role models.

“People ask me about my role models, it’s actually the young girls who are inspiring to us. It works both ways. Hopefully they can help us win a Grand Final.”