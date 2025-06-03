Dani McGifford identifies how St Helens can beat Wigan Warriors in her first final

NOT ONLY will Saturday be the first time Dani McGifford has run out at Wembley Stadium, it will also be the first time the St Helens winger has come up against Wigan Warriors while wearing the club’s famous Red Vee.

The 30-year-old only converted to Rugby League from athletics ahead of the 2023 season and has spent much of her time waiting for an opportunity for an extended run in the side given the strength in depth the club have always possessed in the backs.

She even spent some time on loan at Huddersfield last year to earn some much-needed game time.

But with England international winger Leah Burke currently sidelined by an ACL injury, McGifford has been handed her chance in the side.

It is one she will continue to take as Saints aim for a fifth consecutive Challenge Cup trophy, but in their way stand Wigan – the game’s in-form side.

“Hopefully I have done enough so far this year to take my chance,” said McGifford.

“I have not played at Wembley yet and I’ve not even gone up against Wigan yet as a Saints player, so the thought of Saturday is really exciting.

“I played Wigan when I was at Huddersfield last season and they wiped the floor with us, and they have started this season incredibly well so we know they are a good side and we will not take them lightly.

“We know they will be hard to stop and the big open pitch at Wembley will suit their fast players. We need to stop them getting a roll on early and for us that will come down to desire and work ethic.

“If we can slow down their line speed, run hard off our line, have the desire to work hard for each other, drive them back and not give them any space then we can stop them doing that.

“They have been building year on year, have some great talent coming through so it will be great to go up against them and it is going to be a great final.

“It’s going to be tough and Wigan will throw everything at us, but we’ll battle hard because we are not going to give our trophy up lightly.”