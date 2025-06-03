Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic open to sensational Super League move

MANLY SEA EAGLES star Tom Trbojevic is said to be ‘open’ to a sensational move to Super League.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald which has reported that the Australian hero could well be on his way to the northern hemisphere due to salary cap pressures at Manly.

The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that Tom Trbojevic, who plays alongside his brothers Jake and Ben, is willing to walk away from Manly if his million-dollar salary holds the Sea Eagles back in planning for the future.

Trbojevic has told people close to him that he has no interest in ever playing against Manly, meaning he is willing to look at a potential Super League move in 2027.

The 28-year-old has scored 106 tries in 159 appearances for the Sea Eagles since debuting for the club back in 2015.