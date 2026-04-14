Daniel Tupou set for Super League move with NRL exit looming

DANIEL TUPOU is set for a move to Super League with an exit from the NRL looming.

Tupou has won three NRL premierships during his 13 seasons at the Sydney Roosters and has played a Test for Australia, 18 games for Tonga and 10 matches for New South Wales.

The 34-year-old has registered 187 tries in 294 appearances for the Roosters during that time, but his time in the NRL is set to come to an end.

And, Tupou is now heading to Super League after he had previously spoken about the need to get his future sorted.

“To be honest, sometime this week coming or the next couple of weeks,” Tupou had previously told News Corp.

“It hasn’t been sorted out yet. I don’t know what my options are.

“I have to catch up with my manager and go from there.

“I’m just trying to stay healthy and be fit to play on the weekends.”