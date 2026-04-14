James Newton gets the nod to lead Whitehaven forward

WHITEHAVEN have seen enough in James Newton’s spell as interim coach to hand him the reins for the remainder of the season.

The Cumbrian club’s former long-serving hooker joined the backroom team after a serious neck injury sustained in September 2024 ended his playing days.

Whitehaven, operating with a largely locally-sourced squad after financial issues threatened their existence, were forced into a coaching change when experienced Anthony Murray stood down in early March.

Newton, 34, stepped up with the support of his fellow assistant Neil ‘Gus’ Frazer, a former Whitehaven back and Workington captain who has widespread coaching experience in the county, including at Workington and amateur club Seaton Rangers.

After a 20-20 Championship draw at home to Midlands Hurricanes in his opening match, Newton, who also played for Workington, gained his first win at the helm at the fourth attempt when Goole were beaten 36-22 on their own turf.

Whitehaven are 17th in the 20-team table.

“The board have full confidence in both Newts and Gus and the work they are doing with the squad,” said the club.

“They have shown strong commitment in difficult circumstances, and we believe they are the right people to lead the team through to the end of the campaign.

“As a club, we are focused on building stability and putting the right foundations in place both on and off the field.

“Work behind the scenes is ongoing to ensure we are in the strongest possible position moving forward.

“We understand the passion of our supporters and the importance of results, however we ask that everyone continues to get behind the team and staff. Support is vital.

“We remain united in our aim to represent Whitehaven with pride and to finish the season as strongly as possible.”