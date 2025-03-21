Castleford Tigers boss explains Brad Singleton move and links with other Salford Red Devils players

DANNY MCGUIRE admits he ‘feels bad’ for Salford Red Devils, but explains that it is the nature of rugby league.

The Castleford Tigers head coach picked up his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Brad Singleton from the struggling Salford club earlier this week.

With Castleford looking for a forward for a number of weeks and months, the experienced Singleton fits the bill – even if McGuire has sympathy for the Red Devils.

“We’ve been looking for a middle for a while, we have had lots of conversations,” McGuire said.

“Lots of things have happened and things have not unfolded like what we wanted them to.

“I feel bad for Salford in their situation because no one wants to see it. Singo became available, I’ve played with him and he’s a good friend.

“I wanted him to be part of what we want to do and it all happened pretty quick. It made it easier that he was outside their current salary cap squad.

“He’s no spring chicken and getting towards the back end of his career but he wants to play and needs to play.

“He is going to be good value for us with his leadership. He knows his role and doesn’t complicate things.”

The Tigers have also been linked with moves for Jack Ormondroyd, Ethan Ryan and Chris Atkin, though McGuire remained coy about names.

“It’s all out there, there are some bits going on. I don’t want to speak about their players, they are still Salford players.

“I feel bad for Paul Rowley. They’ve created a really good team and culture and everyone is trying to pick at it but ultimately that’s the game and we have to strike.

“We are in a position where if something happens we can make a move. I’m not going to mention any individuals’ names but we are ready if they become available.”