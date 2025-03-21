Hull FC prop Hugo Salabio makes short-term move

HULL FC prop Hugo Salabio has made the dual-registration move to Championship side Doncaster.

French international prop Salabio arrived at Hull in the winter after a year with Huddersfield Giants and has made four appearances for the Black and Whites so far in 2025.

All in all, the 24-year-old has 15 Super League appearances to his name, with time spent at Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse.

Salabio has been named in Richard Horne’s 21-man squad for Doncaster’s opening home match of the season against Widnes Vikings on Sunday.

“It’s a big body for us in the middle,” head coach Richard Horne said. “He’s got plenty of experience at the top level.

“It’s a big game for us at the weekend and we felt we needed to strengthen the team a little bit for it.”