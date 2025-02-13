Danny McGuire gives powerful message to worried Castleford Tigers fans

DANNY MCGUIRE has called on Castleford Tigers fans to ‘stick with us’ ahead of their Super League opener against Hull KR tomorrow night.

The Tigers faithful have yet to see a win in pre-season and the Challenge Cup, with defeats to Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC and Bradford Bulls leaving fans worried about the year ahead.

The vast majority of pundits and fans have predicted the Tigers to finish bottom or second bottom – and McGuire understands supporters’ frustrations so far.

“I get fans’ frustration, they are passionate, care and want to the team to be successful and play with an element of pride and commitment and I don’t think we showed that on Sunday,” McGuire confessed.

“I understand the questions and their frustrations. We are all in the same boat but I want the players to go out there, play well and represent the club.

“In sport and in our game there is pressure but the fans want to turn up and see the players scrapping and fighting.

“I don’t even think it’s about the result at times – they just want to see the players committed.”

McGuire had one final message for Castleford fans.

“Stick with us. We understand the frustrations but we are working hard and doing everything right.

“I’m really hoping we will see a different performance out there tomorrow night.”