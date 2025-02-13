Warrington Wolves winger links up with new side for minimum of two weeks

WIDNES VIKINGS have announced that Warrington Wolves winger, Alfie Johnson, has joined the club on dual-registration.

Johnson scored two tries against the Vikings in their pre-season clash with Warrington a month ago and joins for a minimum period of two weeks.

Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “I’m over the moon to get Alfie on board. When we played Warrington in pre-season he was a real threat and scored two good tries.

“He’s powerful, quick, and knows where the tryline is which is important to us.

“We’ve got a few niggles in that back line and we’ve not got the biggest squad in the Championship, so it’s great to get him in and I’m excited to see how he goes.”