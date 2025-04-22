Danny McGuire makes key admission on time at Castleford Tigers so far

DANNY MCGUIRE has admitted that his time as Castleford Tigers head coach has been “a bit more challenging” than he first thought it would be.

In his first permanent role as a head coach, McGuire has so far led Castleford to eight losses from nine games in league and cup competitions.

It’s fair to say that the former Leeds Rhinos stalwart’s time at The Jungle has not gone to plan as of yet with the Tigers currently third bottom of Super League.

And McGuire has explained that transforming Castleford has taken longer than he believed it would at first.

“Honestly it’s probably been a bit more challenging than what I thought it would be,” McGuire said.

“I worked with the group last year and had a good understanding of where we were at and what we need to improve on.

“It’s took a little bit longer than I would have liked. I’m not daft, there are hurdles and obstacles that will be in the way.

“We have not started how we would have liked. We have had good moments and some moments where we are not quite where we need to be.

“We need get more consistency and bringing in players helps with competition for places and making the players a bit more accountable for their actions.

“I’m not comfortable where we are at as I would like us to be in a better position but we are working hard.