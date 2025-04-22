Leon Pryce rubbishes claims that it ‘didn’t work out’ for son Will Pryce in NRL following Hull FC return

LEON PRYCE has rubbished claims that it ‘didn’t work out’ for his son Will Pryce in the NRL following his move to Hull FC.

Pryce spent 18 months with the Newcastle Knights in the NRL but made just five first-grade appearances for the Hunter club following an incredible spell with Huddersfield Giants.

However, the 22-year-old spent most of his time in the Knights’ reserves grade side, registering 19 appearances in the New South Wales Cup.

But Leon Pryce has dismissed the belief that his son’s time in the southern hemisphere was a failure.

“People say it’s not worked out, it’s worked out perfectly,” Pryce said on Sky Sports.

“He has been in Australia for 18 months, he has learnt from the best coaches and the best players in the world.

“He has played with people like Kalyn Ponga, he has brought that professionalism. He has moved away from his parents and family and lived at the other side of the world at 21 years of age.

“He has grown up and learnt a lot about himself and about the game. For me as a dad, I’m so proud of what he’s done.

“And to come back now and play in front of 24,000, 25,000 fans and tough environments. He can bring that professionalism over here and play in packed out stadiums.

“It’s perfectly set up for him.”