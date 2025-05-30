Danny McGuire names the ‘best kicker’ in Super League

DANNY MCGUIRE has named Marc Sneyd as the “best kicker” in Super League as Castleford Tigers gear up to take on Warrington Wolves tonight (Friday).

Castleford travel to the Halliwell Jones Stadium looking for their fourth win of the 2025 campaign, but they will have to do so against the mighty Warrington pack and with halfback Sneyd directing his side around the field.

McGuire is hoping his Tigers players put their best foot forward before having time off.

“They’ve got the best kicker in the competition in Marc Sneyd and some of the best forwards in Paul Vaughan, James Harrison and Ben Currie so they’ve got a lot of good players,” McGuire said.

“Our challenge is to respect them but go there and play well too.

“We will have downtime after this week. We have worked on the Challenge Cup weeks where we haven’t been playing.

“I have spoken to the players about this that we will have a few days off. I’m asking them to leave everything out there and hopefully we can do that.”

McGuire also spoke about his aims for the remainder of the season.

“Our challenges are week to week and it’s about improving. We are getting better and trying to help the group grow,” he explained.

“The last month we have won two and lost two and we potentially could have been in two other contests there.

“We are improving. I think we are doing really good things. We have got to keep patient and understand the process.”