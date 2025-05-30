Matt Peet hails Wigan Warriors man Brad O’Neill

BRAD O’NEILL has been given the nod of approval from his Wigan Warriors head coach, Matt Peet.

The 22-year-old suffered an ACL injury last July in a home defeat against Warrington Wolves, so missed Wigan’s Grand Final win over Hull KR and couldn’t play against Warrington in Las Vegas.

O’Neill returned to action in Wigan’s 54-0 win over Salford Red Devils earlier this season after eight months out and, since then, the hooker has excelled in the middle for the Warriors side.

Now Peet has had a number of kind words to say about the hooker and the way he has bounced back from injury.

“He just brings a load of passion and that shows itself up in his physicality,” Peet said.

“His effort and defensive side of the game is great but when you speak about players being tough defensively you don’t talk about their attack but he’s got both sides of the coin.

“His delivery is very good and he’s got game instincts but he has also grown into his great leadership.”