Danny McGuire refutes claim Castleford Tigers have asked RFL to postpone Salford Red Devils clash

DANNY MCGUIRE has refuted the claim that Castleford Tigers have asked the RFL to postpone their clash with Salford Red Devils tomorrow night.

All Out Rugby League this afternoon reported that the Tigers had proposed to the governing body that the fixture should be postponed and rearranged once the Salford saga is over.

The publication also reported that the Tigers felt that a postponement would be the “best solution for all parties” with the Red Devils not yet knowing whether they can field a full squad and, as such, ticket sales from both clubs are said to be suffering.

However, in response to the article, McGuire, who is in first full season as a permanent head coach with Castleford, took to X to refute the claims, posting: “No we haven’t.”

In response to the unfolding saga at Salford, McGuire said in his press conference yesterday that he was preparing his Castleford side as normal for tomorrow night.

“As far as I know the game will go ahead. I’ve not heard anything differently and we are preparing for the best Salford team,” McGuire said.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure we are in a good position to play well – all the other things are out of my control.

“I’ve not heard anything more than you guys, I’ve not heard anything to tell me the game won’t go ahead.”

With that being said, McGuire did reveal that he would have an issue with facing the Salford side that went down 82-0 to St Helens.

“I would have an issue against playing them. I didn’t like what the game stood for a few weeks back.

“I understood where they were at and the processes that Salford went through but I don’t think anyone wants to see that again.

“The restriction of the salary cap to £1.2million means they could field a relatively good team. Our salary cap wouldn’t be too much higher than that and that seems to be more viable.

“The game where they played the reserves and younger players wasn’t fair for the game or them.”