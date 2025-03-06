Jai Whitbread signs long-term deal at Hul KR

HULL KR have confirmed that Jai Whitbread has signed a three-year extension, keeping the prop forward at Craven Park until the end of the 2029 Super League season.

Since joining the club ahead of the 2024 season, Whitbread has been a standout performer in the Robins’ pack, appearing in all three of Rovers’ opening games of the 2025 campaign.

On signing a new deal, Jai Whitbread said: “My first season here was crazy. The fans, the professionalism, the players, everything like that was top standard and it definitely got the best out of me.

“For the club to come to me and see if I wanted to extend, I was over the moon. The way the club is going, it was a very easy decision.”

Hull KR Head Coach Willie Peters said: ” I’m really pleased to secure Jai (Whitbread) until the end of the 2029 season. We believe Jai’s got his best Rugby ahead, he’s certainly fit into the team extremely well.

“Jai is very settled off the field which certainly helps with his on field performances.”