Danny McGuire reveals Castleford Tigers’ good deed to Warrington Wolves ahead of Challenge Cup Final

DANNY MCGUIRE has revealed that Castleford Tigers agreed to play their fixture against Warrington Wolves two days earlier to help Sam Burgess’ side ahead of their Challenge Cup Final clash with Hull KR next weekend.

The Tigers were due to play Warrington Sunday afternoon, but the fixture has been rearranged for tomorrow night, with Castleford allowing the change to go ahead.

Now McGuire believes that the Wolves have earned the right for Castleford to be adaptable in terms of the fixture change.

“I wasn’t privy to the conversations but I just know that if I was in Warrington’s situation and in a year or two time that if we were playing in big games I would like to think a club we are playing would be adaptable and see the reasoning,” McGuire said.

“I was cool with it, playing Sunday would have been better for us. They would have rested some of their key players if it was Sunday but I don’t think that was the right thing to do.

“I think they deserve the week’s preparation and have earned that right. It made our turnaround a little and disadvantaged us a little but doing good things will help you further down the line.”