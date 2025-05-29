Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors men make loan moves

LEEDS RHINOS’ Jack Smith and Wigan Warriors’ Kalum Rathbone have made loan moves to London Broncos

20-year-old Smith can play on the wing or at centre and has featured in the Championship before.

In 2024, Smith got the chance to develop away from the Rhinos as he made loan moves to Championship sides Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls.

In total, he played five games (three for Halifax, two for Bradford). With the Rhinos Reserves side, he played eight out of 12 games and scored one try against London Broncos reserves.

Meanwhile, 19-year old Rathbone will be looking to make his senior debut away from parent club Wigan Warriors.

Rathbone, who is predominately a loose forward but can also play at hooker, spent his entire amateur career at Leigh Miners before signing for the Warriors Academy in 2022 after progressing through the Scholarship programme.

He still coaches at his childhood club whilst training to become a full time electrician away from playing, and he scored three tries in nine appearances for the Academy in 2023.