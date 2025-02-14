Danny McGuire reveals which Castleford Tigers player has ‘gone up in his estimation’ and who has been ‘a little bit rusty’

DANNY MCGUIRE has revealed that Tex Hoy has ‘gone up in his estimation’ after deciding to take the pivotal kick at goal at the end of Castleford Tigers’ 18-16 defeat to Bradford Bulls at the weekend.

Hoy, who scored a last minute try to potentially send the Challenge Cup Third Round fixture into Golden Point, missed the conversion after being hit round the head on his way to the try-line.

McGuire, however, has no qualms about Hoy’s miss after the playmaker raised his hand to take the shot at goal despite being injured.

“I spoke to him on the evening as I didn’t get a chance to chat him after the game,” McGuire said.

“He went up in my estimation – I think it would have been easy to pass the ball to someone else because he got a smack around the chops, was bleeding and was a bit dizzy.

“But he stood up to take the kick as he didn’t want to shy away from the responsibility so he has gone up in my books.

“I think he is playing well, he has developed since he came here and he is enjoying what he is doing.

“He will play some form of halves tomorrow night. We are still working on those roles between Daejarn Asi, Tex Hoy and Fletcher Rooney as Judah Rimbu feels more comfortable at 9.”

McGuire also feels that Rimbu will be more effective at hooker, with Liam Horne a “little bit rusty” at present.

“I think Judah is suited to the number 9 scheming role and deserves a chance there. Horney (Liam Horne) has been a little bit rusty if I’m being honest.

“It’s something we are looking at and it’s something we may use. Judah can play in the halves but Horney needs to simplify his job at the minute.

“He needs to get back to working hard and working on his defensive side of things.”