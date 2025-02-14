Jon Wilkin slams “criminal” Salford Red Devils action following named squad for St Helens clash

JON WILKIN has slammed the “criminal” action by Salford Red Devils to name a reserves squad for their clash against St Helens on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils, who were taken over by a consortium led by Swiss businessman Dario Berta last week, were placed in special measures towards the back end of last year after suffering financial issues.

Those financial issues saw Salford needing an advance of £500,000 of central distribution funds before the club were ordered into a ‘firesale’ by the governing body, the RFL.

Those player sales were never forthcoming due to the takeover, but a sustainability cap of £1.2 million was imposed, with those measures affecting Paul Rowley’s squad for their win over Midlands Hurricanes in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

That cap has not been lifted in time for Saturday’s fixture at Saints and Rowley has named a very-much changed squad – and Wilkin isn’t happy.

“I’d imagine Salford are trying to strong arm the game into making a call – that’s exactly what it looks like,” Wilkin said live on Sky Sports.

“The optics of it are so poor, really poor. I’ll say this about Salford, they have been in special measures and we all value their participation in the competition.

“But the financial issues they have got themselves in are self-inflicted, they’ve spent money they haven’t got and had a bailout fro the game, the money from the fans has gone and now they are throwing their teddies out in round one.

“Points difference matters and it could be the difference between making the play-offs and not, I think it’s criminal.”

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess also gave a simple verdict on the situation: “The hard thing as a coach is the integrity of the game.

“It’s a tough situation for all, let’s hope it’s resolved sooner rather than later.”