Danny McGuire set to name unchanged 17 for first time as Castleford Tigers boss

DANNY MCGUIRE is set to name an unchanged 17-man squad for the first time as Castleford Tigers head coach ahead of the club’s clash with Hull KR tomorrow night.

The Tigers ran out 22-14 winners against Hull FC last Friday for McGuire’s fourth win in 14 Super League games.

And now the Tigers boss is rewarding those players that impressed at the MKM Stadium against Hull KR this week.

“It will be the same 17. The lads that played Friday have got through really well and all contributed to a good team performance,” McGuire said.

“I was really pleased with what Zac contributed. I’ve been pleased with what he’s done all year. He’s been consistent and played tough and adapted well to the position.

“I may have been tempted to change the spine at points during the season but I backed Rowan Milnes and Daejarn Asi.”

In terms of Hull KR, they currently sit top of Super League and McGuire eked out considerable praise for Rovers and head coach Willie Peters.

“I think they are well-oiled machine. They do every facet of the game well. They will get a couple of injuries and they’ve got the luxury of bringing in strength in depth,” McGuire said.

“They are really well coached. I’ve got a lot of respect for Willie Peters. I learnt loads from him during my time at the club. It was the biggest learning period that year with Willie.

“As a club, they are on the crest of a wave. The fans are really passionate and care so it’s nice to see them having success but hopefully we can change that tomorrow.”

McGuire also paid tribute to the Castleford fans following the Tigers’ 22-14 win over Hull FC last weekend.

“We haven’t given them enough to cheer about at home. That’s the challenge. We have been in some contests and done some good things.

“I thought our fans were great at Hull. They really got behind the players and lifted them when they needed to.”