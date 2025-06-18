Daryl Powell hails Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont’s charity initiative

DARYL POWELL has saluted Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont for supporting a children’s cancer charity by undertaking a bike ride.

Wakefield Trinity coach Powell recently revealed that his one-year-old grandson, Clarke, was undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

When Wakefield and Leigh played last Sunday, money was raised for the charity Candlelighters, who have been supporting Clarke and the family.

Powell said that £25,000 had been raised under the Team Clarkey Boy initiative – and the charity are set to benefit further from funds Beaumont is setting out to raise.

Inspired by Clarke’s story, he is taking part in a six-day, 600-mile ride across Ireland from Monday.

As part of a six-strong team, Beaumont will travel from Mizen Head in the south to Malin Head in the north of Ireland, with the goal of raising £20,000.

He explained: “Candlelighters were there when Daryl’s family needed them.

“Their work is incredible, and I’m proud to take on this challenge to help them continue making a difference at the toughest of times.”

Powell said of Beaumont’s commitment: “I think it’s awesome. I spoke to him after the game and he mentioned that.

“He does some pretty different things, doesn’t he, but he does some outstanding things.

“Candlelighters is an unbelievable charity, so it’s well justified that people are looking to raise money for that cause.

“Cancer in children is one of the worst possible things, so well done to Derek.”

And of the Leigh fixture, before which Powell walked out onto the pitch with his family including Clarke, he added: “I just thought it was awesome day.

“I’m really proud of everybody for what was done for Candlelighters and Clarkey.”