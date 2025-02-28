Danny McGuire throws hat into ring for Castleford Tigers to make Las Vegas trip in future

DANNY MCGUIRE has thrown Castleford Tigers’ hat into the ring to make the trip to Las Vegas in the future.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves are the Super League pioneers this weekend, travelling to Sin City for a quadruple header alongside four NRL sides and England and Australia Women.

A whole host of coaches have been asked this week about their side potentially making the trip to the USA in the future.

And it’s fair to say that Castleford head coach McGuire is a fan of the concept.

“It would be nice wouldn’t it? I think it’s great, we want our game to get the recognition it deserves,” McGuire said.

“I saw the clip with Roy Keane and Micah Richards on Sky Sports and I think it would be great to be there as a spectator as well.

“It’s an exhibition of rugby league and as a club we would love to be part of that.

“If Cas fans got the chance to go to Vegas then I’m sure they would be there in their numbers.

“Could you take a full competition round there and make an exhibition of it? I would be up for it.”