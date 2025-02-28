Leeds Rhinos halfback crisis deepens as Brad Arthur gives honest revelation on Matt Frawley and Brodie Croft

LEEDS RHINOS’ crisis at halfback has deepened after head coach Brad Arthur detailed that Matt Frawley is touch and go for Sunday’s Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers.

Frawley was taken off early in Leeds’ 32-6 win over Salford Red Devils last weekend, but returned with his hand heavily strapped up following the injury to Brodie Croft.

The former Canberra Raiders halfback has had a number of stitches and may play with a guard to protect the deep gash sustained on his hand.

But, Arthur does not know if Frawley will play.

“I don’t know if Frawls will be right, but we’ve got Jack Sinfield who is close. We had Morgan Gannon doing a bit today too but we are a bit all over the shop,” Arthur said.

“Frawls has had eight or nine stitches and we have made him a bit of a guard for it. It’s in a tricky spot where the injury is but the wants to play.”

Meanwhile, Croft has gone through all the necessary protocols following the heavy knock suffered last week.

“I will know more on Saturday, but Brodie is fine and came through all the protocols as he needs to. He is in good spirits and has come out of it alright.

“I thought it was going to be a lot worse when they brought the oxygen and stretcher onto the field – I didn’t like the look of that but I was told that’s the best way to get him to come round.

“All the staff did a great job looking after him and then taking the process nice and slow, making sure he was safe.”