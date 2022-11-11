Danny Walker reveals why Warrington Wolves underperformed in Super League 2022 and has his say on Daryl Powell’s new signings

WARRINGTON Wolves were perhaps one of the most disappointing sides in 2022.

With former Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell arriving at the Halliwell Jones Stadium under a fanfare, big things were expected of the Cheshire club.

However, despite winning their first three games of the campaign, Warrington went on to finish second bottom of the Super League table with only the relegated Toulouse Olympique behind them.

During the season, a number of stars departed such as Mike Cooper and Ellis Robson whilst others confirmed their exits at the end of 2022 including stalwart Jason Clark and the likes of Jack Hughes and Matt Davis.

And hooker Danny Walker believes that Powell’s appointment saw the team shaken up in terms of playing styles and that is why it took so long to adjust to.

“I would probably say a lot of the lads have been there a long time, some of them have been there eight, nine or ten years,” Walker told League Express.

“The way that Powelly (Daryl Powell) wants us to play is completely different to what most of the lads have ever been used to. It’s been pretty tough adjusting to that.”

Though 2022 proved Warrington have a lot to improve on, Walker is confident that the signings that Warrington and Powell have made for 2023 will lift the club to that next level.

“Some of the signings we have made are big names in the world of rugby league and that is Warrington.

“We sign really well, we had (Matt) Dufty come in and he brought a lot out on the field with his energy and pace.

“We’ve got (Paul) Vaughan and (Josh) McGuire also joining the club and they are seasoned internationals with numerous State of Origin games under them. It will be exciting to work behind them.”

It remains to be seen what kind of season the Wolves will have under Powell in 2023, but the club has certainly backed the Yorkshireman.