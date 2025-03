HULL FC have anounced the return of Danny Washbrook to the club in an off-field role.

Washbrook, who made 229 appearances for the club in two spells between 2005 and 2019, has taken up a role within the club’s Commercial Department.

A Challenge Cup winner with the Airlie Birds in 2016 and 2017, Washbrook hung up his playing boots at the end of the 2021 season, but has remained a close friend of the club throughout recent years since his retirement.