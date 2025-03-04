Viewing figures revealed for Las Vegas clash between Wigan and Warrington and BBC’s broadcast of Wakefield-St Helens

VIEWING figures on Sky Sports for the Wigan-Warrington clash peaked at 340,000 – the highest ever for a regular season Super League fixture, excluding one match during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The match also delivered best ever figures for a Super League match in Australia through Foxtel and Kayo Sports in what can only be described as a major boost for the sport in the northern hemisphere.

And the Wakefield Trinity versus St Helens fixture that was shown on BBC Two on Saturday afternoon also set new heights in 2025, with the peak audience more than 15% up, and the peak audience share reaching 6% – a new record for a Super League fixture on the BBC.

In total, Round 3 of the Betfred Super League had viewing figures well in excess of 1m – for the first time since the opening round of 2022.

Digitally, records tumbled as the Vegas effect drove 18.2 million impressions across the Betfred Super League channels, the most ever for a regular season round beating the previous best by 59% – and 9.8 million video views also set a new regular season Super League best.