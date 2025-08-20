Daryl Powell and Michael Shenton commit long-term futures to Wakefield Trinity as new director of rugby revealed

DARYL POWELL and Michael Shenton have both agreed four-year extensions at Wakefield Trinity.

Those deals for the head coach and assistant coach will see both men continue at the Super League club until the end of the 2029 season.

Current recruitment and salary cap manager, Ste Mills, has also signed a new six-year deal until the end of 2013, which will see him take up the director of rugby role instead.

All three men joined the club after Matt Ellis’ takeover of the club prior to the 2024 Championship season and have been instrumental in turning around Trinity’s on-field fortunes, with the West Yorkshire side fighting for a play-off spot.

Upon signing the long-term deal, Powell said: “Signing this contract was probably the easiest decision I’ve had to make in my whole career. I have felt at home at this club since I came and I’m really enjoying building something special in conjunction with Matt and his family.

“The players have been outstanding and my back room team is 2nd to none. I feel we have a big opportunity to do something special over the coming years and I’m really looking forward to building on the excellent platform we have laid down.

“The way I felt supported during my family’s difficulty this year meant the world to me and I intend on paying back to the unbelievable owners we have at the club.

“Alongside this, I’m feeling really connected to the fan base and that makes a big difference for any head coach. We have a powerful arrow of everyone at the club pointing in the same direction, we have a big year this year which sets us up for long-term success in all areas of the club.”

The new director of rugby, Mills said: “I’m really proud to be stepping up as director of rugby here at Wakefield Trinity. This club has become a big part of my life in such a short space of time, and to be given the chance to stay through until the end of 2031 is something I don’t take lightly.

“We’ve got big plans, and I can’t wait to keep working with everyone at the club to push Wakefield forward. I’d like to thank Matt, Craig and all the Ellis family for trusting me in this position and we as a group cannot wait to take Wakefield Trinity into the top tier of Rugby League.”

Assistant Shenton said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to extend my contract. To have the opportunity to coach professional rugby is a privilege in itself but at a club with the ambition of Wakey, makes it that bit more special. The coaching staff and playing group are class to work with so it was an incredibly easy decision to extend.

“The club is growing all the time, you only have to come to our home games and the atmosphere is fast becoming the one of the best in Super League and there are lots of people to take credit for that from Matt, the players, and our supporters.

“This season has already had some really special moments and hopefully we have a few more in the coming months. I’m also excited to see what we can achieve in the future in the coming seasons as well.”