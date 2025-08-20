Matt Peet gives recruitment latest on Wigan Warriors and makes salary cap admission

MATT PEET has revealed that there will be “a small turnover” at Wigan Warriors for the 2026 Super League season.

Peet was able to keep the bulk of his Wigan squad together from 2024 into 2025, and it appears as though that is what is envisaged at the Brick Community Stadium going into the next campaign as well.

In fact, the Warriors have just four players – Liam Byrne, Jacob Douglas, Harvie Hill and Christian Wade – out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season with long-term deals being handed out to the likes of Sam Walters, Adam Keighran and Brad O’Neill.

That will see the crux of the squad stick together for next season which is often the hallmark of a champion and settled squad.

Whilst Byrne and Hill have been linked with Hull FC, Douglas with St Helens and Wade with an exit from the sport, the Warriors will need fresh blood, but Peet insists that nothing major will be happening.

“I see a small turnover so it will be a very similar squad to this year,” Peet said.

“We are always looking though, it never stops that process but I am well aware of where we sit with the salary cap.

“Like I said previously, it won’t be a very active recruitment cycle.”