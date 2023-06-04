Daryl Powell bemoans Hull FC kicking success and “non-existent” second-half start as Warrington Wolves boss gives update on Josh Drinkwater

WARRINGTON WOLVES went down 30-18 to Hull FC in the final game of Super League’s Magic Weekend.

The Wolves were leading 12-6 at half-time but were put to the sword by the Black and Whites in the second forty minutes with Hull scoring three tries in 11 second-half minutes.

For Warrington head coach Daryl Powell, he was frustrated with Hull’s success from kicks

“The start to the game we started better, but then the game sort of flipped on kicks, the kick-off they got back after our second try and then we conceded a try from a kick which we did throughout the game,” Powell said.

“The start of the second-half, we never got going, the way we started the second half was non-existent. They scored from a kick again after getting a kick-off back again.

“It is frustrating, we have lost a little bit of confidence and we are working hard to get it back. That was a tough second-half, we score a try and get ourselves within touching distance and then we conceded pretty quickly after.

“He doesn’t put them in the same space, they are like a spiral bomb and are very difficult. We tried to condense that but they went and got it. They will be practicing with it all the time and we practiced it in training too.

“We conceded too many points and quite a lot from kicks. Our right edge got exposed a few times with pass plays and we need to do some work on dealing with that

“We feel like we fix one part but then something else is not quite there. We are working hard to connect all of our game.”

The Warrington boss gave an injury update on Joe Philbin and Josh Drinkwater.

“Philbs (Joe Philbin) has got a shoulder injury, we will get a check on him and see how he is and we have to work with the coaching staff and leaders to build our game to where it was.

“He got an AC injury which is pretty sore so obviously he didn’t get back on. He will be a doubt for next week.

“I don’t think Josh is too bad, he got an ankle injury form an awkward looking tackle. I think he will be alright.”

Powell gave an injury update on Sam Kasiano who missed out.

“He had a rib injury that I decided not to risk, there is no crack but it was heavily bruised. He should be ok for next week