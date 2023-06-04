Tony Smith praises criticised Hull FC stars following big Warrington Wolves win as he explains why he is “sick” of talking about players’ futures

HULL FC registered an impressive 30-18 Super League win over Warrington Wolves in the last game of the Magic Weekend.

For Black and Whites head coach Tony Smith, he was enthused about the players’ attitudes, particularly in defence.

“I said we would improve as the year would go on and I think we are doing that mostly but that doesn’t mean it’s a guaranteed for next week that we will be better than that but we are certainly better than where we were some weeks ago,” Smith said.

“To defend our own line as much as we had to do in that first-half, sometimes it can take the petrol out of you for the rest of the game but it did quite the opposite, it energised us.

“I got in there at half-time and they were all ready to get going in the second-half and we had really good energy. We’ve been improving a whole lot from where we were.”

Smith also had heaps of praise for Tex Hoy and Darnell McIntosh with the duo ‘copping’ criticism.

“I thought Tex was good, that’s the best game he has played for us by a fair amount since he joined. In the same breath I thought it was the same with Darnell McIntosh in that it was the best game that he has played since I’ve been at the club.

“Our outside backs were good and all contributed. Swifty (Adam Swift) was terrific but I could go across the team and give most of them a mention.

“I’m pleased for Tex and Darnell as they have copped a bit from outside and from inside a little bit too so I am pleased they have stuck with it and worked hard.

“They have got some good rewards, Andre (Savelio) hasn’t been picked regularly for some time because he hasn’t been fit enough but he has put hard work to get himself back up to the level required at Super League.”

Smith also called for people to focus on rugby league rather than where players might or might not be heading next year.

“I am sick of talking about who is going where next year, focus on footy. This is our festival up here.

“I think it’s fantastic and it was a great atmosphere once again. It would be a shame, we might lose it or might not, but it would be a shame to lose our festival and our celebration of everyone coming together.”