Daryl Powell compares Wakefield Trinity man to ex-Castleford Tigers hero Paul McShane

DARYL POWELL has compared Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood to former Castleford Tigers hero Paul McShane.

Hood has started the 2025 campaign like a house on fire, impressing from the number nine position – so much so that he has earned rave reviews from his head coach.

With the 33-year-old out of contract at the end of the season, much has been made of Hood’s future at Wakefield and in Super League.

Hood is in the twilight of his rugby league career, with Thomas Doyle and Harvey Smith waiting in the wings to take their opportunity, whilst Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy will be making the move to Trinity for 2026 and beyond.

That has left Hood seemingly out on the periphery despite his great form in the opening stages of the 2025 campaign.

But, whilst Powell refused to be drawn on the former Leigh Leopards hooker’s future at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, he did hail Hood as “one of the best hookers” in Super League on current form.

“I won’t go into that (Hood’s future) too much but he has been phenomenal for us,” Powell said.

“His personality is fantastic and he is the sort of kid you want around your club because he brightens things up – he is a great character.

“On the field, too, I think he’s one of the best hookers in the competition at the moment. He is dangerous and is super dangerous close to the line.

“He hasn’t had many bad moments, he has started the season really well. In fact he has been brilliant.

“I love him as a bloke and he reminds me a lot of Paul McShane who had so many good qualities to his game and who I coached for a number of years.”

Hood has made almost 80 appearances for Wakefield since joining the club back in 2019 from Leigh.