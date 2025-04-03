Paul Rowley on Nene Macdonald’s absence and ‘communication’ from Salford Red Devils’ ownership group

PAUL ROWLEY has explained that Nene Macdonald “fully understands” why he isn’t playing after missing Salford Red Devils’ last four games.

The PNG centre has made three appearances for the Red Devils during the 2025 Super League season so far, but wasn’t part of the £1.2 million sustainability cap squad that Salford had to submit over a month ago after being taken back under special measures.

Though Macdonald is itching to play, Rowley is keen to explain that the former knows why he cannot at present.

“He fully understands it, he understands the cap, the restrictions and the moving parts,” Rowley said.

“He gets it but there is no chance he will play.”

Rowley, however, believes that communication is key when approaching the issue, and spoke about how clarity is important from the new owners at the Red Devils.

“Like anything in life, I think if things are communicated well you would be surprised by how resilient people are in life.

“As long as everything is communicated well then they are a durable group and most people are.

“We will take it as it comes. I’ve given my thoughts and I think that was confirmed from above me by the ownership group.

“When given the clarity, without the minor details etc, we can cope that there’s an end goal and that we are working towards something.”