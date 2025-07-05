Daryl Powell hails ‘outstanding’ Wakefield Trinity and rising star

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Daryl Powell heaped praise on his side – and fullback Josh Rourke – after a resounding victory over Catalans Dragons.

He said: “The performance in the first half particularly was outstanding.

“We were a little bit loose and scrappy in the second period which can happen when you are so far in front but I thought we were very good.

“Defensively we were really aggressive and dealt with their bigger boys, I think they had the biggest bench of all-time today so it was a challenge for us physically.

“We blew the game out of the water in the first half so it was an outstanding performance.

“Josh Rourke does some things that nobody else can do in Super League. I don’t see anyone going catching high balls like he has a couple of times this year.

“If you’re a fullback and you’re standing there waiting to catch a ball, you know if he’s coming at you, you’d better do something about it.

“It’s quite difficult and a rare skill that he’s got, he’s really growing as a player and his confidence is getting better all of the time.

“He did some really smart things and it was a quality performance.”