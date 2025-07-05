Some Catalans Dragons players ‘just not up to it’ admits Joel Tomkins

CATALANS DRAGONS coach Joel Tomkins said some of his players were “not up to it” after another comprehensive defeat.

After ending a club-record losing run the previous week against Huddersfield Giants, Catalans reverted to recent type at Wakefield Trinity and lost 44-6.

Tomkins said: “The effort and the attitude was the most disappointing thing for me, Wakefield just beat us to the punch in the first half.

“They seemed to have more energy, they scrapped and won the 50/50s. That’s what we did last week and why we got a result, 32-0.

“But we turn up tonight as if it’s just going to happen for us, we started really poorly and get the result we deserve.

“As long as it is mathematically possible to reach the top six it’s still a goal, but realistically we have got to improve massively to be in contention.

“We need to develop these young French boys and we’ve got some players out there who are just not up to it at the minute. And that’s not just the young French boys, that is some of our overseas boys and English imports as well.

“We’ve got boys who are not doing it week in, week out and that’s why we are turning out scorelines like that.”