Daryl Powell hails Wakefield Trinity trio as Leigh Leopards boss rues ‘under-12s stuff’

DARYL POWELL hailed a standout trio after Wakefield Trinity made it three away wins from three since their Super League return.

After previous triumphs at Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, Wakefield enjoyed an impressive victory at Leigh Leopards.

“I’m really pleased, it was a big performance from the boys. We started so well.

“In the second half we had a couple of decisions go our way. The boys said it was the toughest 40-point score they’ve ever had.

“It was a close game in a lot of ways and we play the same team next week (in the Challenge Cup) so there’s a bit of motivation there.

“Mike (McMeeken) would have played 80, him and Pittsy (Jay Pitts) have been leading, and Liam Hood was pretty special tonight too.

“We’ve got good depth, young players are stepping up, so we are in a good place. We’ve been pretty special away from home, we haven’t lost yet!”

Adrian Lam was far less pleased after Leigh’s second emphatic defeat in succession, following a loss at Hull KR.

“It’s very disappointing and frustrating, it’s a bit of a hangover from last week,” said the Leopards coach.

“The second 20 minutes was better, then came Gaz O’Brien’s no try. That was a big play. I don’t really have a comment on the Gaz no try, there was no consistency.

“But what cost us is simple mistakes with the ball. It’s under-12’s stuff.”

“The errors were so basic, there was a lack of talk. We’ve got a lot of work to do.

“I think we can take a lot from today in what not to do and if we can take the mistakes out then we will do better.

“It’s hard to know what has happened in the last two weeks. We just need to settle. They haven’t played alongside each other.

“It’s a bit of a blip and it’s my responsibility to get them connected. We need to get to the bottom of it.”