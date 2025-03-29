‘I’ve never met a more annoying person than Jake Connor’ jokes Warrington Wolves star

WARRINGTON WOLVES’ Matt Dufty joked that he has “never met a more annoying person than Jake Connor” following his side’s 16-14 win over Leeds Rhinos.

After the game Dufty, who enjoyed a strong display at fullback, was interviewed by Sky Sports in a light-hearted segment and was asked by presenter Brian Carney about Leeds maverick Connor, another standout performer.

“He’s talented, I will give him that,” Dufty said.

“I’ve never met a more annoying person than Jake Connor, honestly.”

Dufty, when analysing his side’s win, believed that head coach Sam Burgess would have been happy with the result given the Wolves’ injury list.

The likes of Matty Ashton, Josh Thewlis and Toby King were all out injured, but Burgess’ side muscled up to finish strongly with a late Jake Thewlis effort.

And Dufty acknowledged the strength of their opponents after a “tough week”.

“He will be relieved we got the two points. We had a tough week against Saints and we had a lot of injuries,” said Dufty.

“We saw Leeds beat Wigan and we knew they would turn up to play. What they’ve been dishing up this year has been outstanding.

“Their pack is big and they have skill out wide, but Sam would have been unhappy with us conceding three tries from kicks.”

