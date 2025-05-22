Daryl Powell sends ominous message to Super League rivals following Wakefield Trinity rise

DARYL POWELL has sent an ominous message to Super League rivals, claiming that his Wakefield Trinity side still has “a lot of potential” after a great start to the 2025 campaign.

Trinity currently sit in sixth on the Super League ladder having won six of their opening 11 games but the manner in which Wakefield dispatched Warrington Wolves, 40-10, last weekend left the rest of the competition sitting up to take note.

But Powell, who coached the West Yorkshire club to Championship Grand Final success in 2024, believes that there is still more to come from his Wakefield side.

“We have a lot of potential, we came into this season and we didn’t really know where we would be at,” Powell said.

“We thought we had a great pre-season and recruited really well but I don’t think we know the ceiling at the moment.

“We are learning about ourselves as a team each week and we have big challenges coming up each week.

“It’s about keep enjoying ourselves and getting better and who knows where it can take us.

“It’s about dealing with whatever is thrown at us.”