Featherstone Rovers’ overseas signing Toby Boothroyd leaves with immediate effect

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS forward Toby Boothroyd has left the club with immediate effect.

The 21-year-old joined Featherstone from Wakefield Trinity on a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 Championship season.

“I have made a very difficult but necessary decision to return to Australia immediately for personal reasons,” Boothroyd said.

“I would like to thank Paddy and Martin for the opportunity to play for Featherstone. To the fans, your support and passion has meant the world to me. This team is in a great place with Paul, Ian and Ged in charge and I’m confident this season will be a very successful one.”

Featherstone Rovers, Head Coach, Paul Cooke: “Toby made a very difficult decision to return home with his partner Sarah immediately after the Widnes game.

“Toby has been the consummate professional during his time at our club. Whilst not playing as many games as he nor we would have liked, when Toby was on the field he made a big difference with his ability in attack to find the right lines on the edges, his clever ball playing and his solid defence.

“We will all miss Toby, he knows how much he means to me personally, us all as staff and the teammates he leaves within our group.

“Off the field, he’s made a massive contribution, buying into the coaching methods and he has shown through his professional approach to be a leader when it comes to working hard physically and mentally to be the best he can be. Other players have learned more than he will know.

“We wish Toby, his partner Sarah and all of his family a happy reunion back in Australia.”