Date confirmed for 2026 Challenge Cup finals

NEXT year’s Challenge Cup finals day will take place on Saturday, May 30.

It’s the first time the event will be played in May at the new Wembley, and the second time this century after the 2022 final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tickets will not go on sale until the autumn but fans can register their interest via rugby-league.com.

This year’s finals day recorded an attendance of 63,278.

Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL Commercial, said:

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the date of Betfred Challenge Cup finals day in 2026, as we reflect on a season of significant progress for the sport’s oldest knockout competition.

“The introduction of a new format and the earlier involvement of the twelve Betfred Super League clubs was a big success, leading to a series of record attendances in the third, fourth and fifth rounds.

“The Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium remains a special occasion for Rugby League, and always produces unforgettable moments and images – this year including a spectacular performance by Wigan Warriors in the Women’s Challenge Cup final.

“And of course we’ll be back at Wembley for the return of the Rugby League Ashes, with the First Test on Saturday October 25.”