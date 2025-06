THIS year’s Challenge Cup finals day had an official attendance of 63,278.

It’s marginally down on the 64,845 that saw the 2024 event, but better than every other final going back to 2017.

Warrington Wolves and Hull KR battled for the Challenge Cup trophy after Wigan Warriors won their first Women’s Challenge Cup, with Featherstone Rovers and York Knights to follow in the 1895 Cup showpiece.